Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 has a Snapdragon 680 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is a capable mid-range smartphone, and it is now available for purchase.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The Adreno 610 GPU is also present under the hood of this smartphone.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the smartphone. This is one of the market’s most recent flagship chipsets. The handset contains an Octa-Core processor for increased power.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone has four cameras on the back.

The phone’s primary camera has 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera has 13 megapixels. A 5000-mAh, 33-watt fast-charging battery powers the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 700 nits , 1000 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection , Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+