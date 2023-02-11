Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi note 11 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen.
  • It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh capacity.
Advertisement

Currently on the market is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, a smartphone with a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 comes standard with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone’s battery has a 5000 mAh capacity.

Also Read

Realme C11 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & Features

Realme C11 has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen. The phone has 2GB...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story