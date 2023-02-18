Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is now on the market.
  • The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is now on the market. It is a mid-range smartphone with high-end features.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, making it ideal for multitasking.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The phone includes four cameras on the back, with the main camera being 108 megapixels and the selfie camera being 16 megapixels.

The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm
Weight202 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 51% in 15 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
