Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
The Oppo F21 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone has...
Xiaomi has released a new device in its Note series. The new device is called the Redmi Note 12 Pro. It is a high-end smartphone and has many great features.
This device’s MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Chipset provides more power, and the 2.6 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the phone makes it very fast. This Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.
This phone will have an incredible 8 gigabytes of RAM. The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro’s chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to do things with the phone in seconds.
The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space, which is sufficient for storing a large amount of data for later use.
The device comes with a 5000-mAh battery with a 67W fast charging feature.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|162.9 x 76 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White, Violet
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 900 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/1.9, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), 1/3.06
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 3.0
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.