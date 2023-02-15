Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi has released a new device in its Note series.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch OLED, 20Hz display.

The device includes a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Xiaomi has released a new device in its Note series. The new device is called the Redmi Note 12 Pro. It is a high-end smartphone and has many great features.

This device’s MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Chipset provides more power, and the 2.6 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the phone makes it very fast. This Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

This phone will have an incredible 8 gigabytes of RAM. The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro’s chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to do things with the phone in seconds.

The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space, which is sufficient for storing a large amount of data for later use.

The device comes with a 5000-mAh battery with a 67W fast charging feature.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 162.9 x 76 x 7.9 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White, Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 900 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/1.9, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), 1/3.06 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1) Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 3.0