Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
  • Xiaomi has released a new device in its Note series.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch OLED, 20Hz display.
  • The device includes a 50-megapixel primary camera.
Xiaomi has released a new device in its Note series. The new device is called the Redmi Note 12 Pro. It is a high-end smartphone and has many great features.

This device’s MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Chipset provides more power, and the 2.6 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the phone makes it very fast. This Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

This phone will have an incredible 8 gigabytes of RAM. The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro’s chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to do things with the phone in seconds.

The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space, which is sufficient for storing a large amount of data for later use.

The device comes with a 5000-mAh battery with a 67W fast charging feature.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions162.9 x 76 x 7.9 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White, Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 900 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/1.9, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), 1/3.06
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 3.0
