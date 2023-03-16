Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full details

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full details
Vivo Drone Flying Camera : The flying camera can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance. This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities,

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo Drone Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan start from PKR 198,700

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan, Complete Specification & Detail

General

Released28 February, 2022
StatusAvailable
Price207999
Design

Dimensions147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight228 GRAM
ProtectionGRILLA GLASS 7
Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.84”
Resolution1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density410 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS7
Media

LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES
Camera

Primary200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera64MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR
Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12
Hardware

ChipsetQualconm Snapdragon  888
GPUG58 MC3
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
SensorsFingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity 

 

Connectivity

BluetoothYES v52
Wi-fiYES
USBYES
Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6900MAh
PlacementLI-PO
This phone has several outstanding features, specifications, and entertainment options, including a 200 MP back camera. In terms of display, it has a Super AMOLED 6.9-inch display. You may watch all videos with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protections using this. For those who adore Vivo. With a long-lasting battery, an impressive display, and fantastic specifications, this handset becomes a lot of fun for them.

