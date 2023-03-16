Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full details

Vivo Drone Flying Camera : The flying camera can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance. This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities,
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan
Vivo Drone Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan start from PKR 198,700
Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan, Complete Specification & Detail
General
|Released
|28 February, 2022
|Status
|Available
|Price
|207999
Design
|Dimensions
|147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|228 GRAM
|Protection
|GRILLA GLASS 7
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|SUPER AMOLED
|Size
|6.84”
|Resolution
|1440 x 3100 pixels
|Pixel Density
|410 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS7
Media
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
|Camera Features
|LED
|Selfie Camera
|64MP
|Selfie Camera Features
|HDR
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Qualconm Snapdragon 888
|GPU
|G58 MC3
|RAM (Memory)
|12 GB
|Internal Storage
|128/256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|YES v52
|Wi-fi
|YES
|USB
|YES
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|6900MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
This phone has several outstanding features, specifications, and entertainment options, including a 200 MP back camera. In terms of display, it has a Super AMOLED 6.9-inch display. You may watch all videos with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protections using this. For those who adore Vivo. With a long-lasting battery, an impressive display, and fantastic specifications, this handset becomes a lot of fun for them.