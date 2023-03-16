Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full details

Vivo Drone Flying Camera : The flying camera can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance. This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities,

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo Drone Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan start from PKR 198,700

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan, Complete Specification & Detail

General Released 28 February, 2022 Status Available Price 207999

Design Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm Weight 228 GRAM Protection GRILLA GLASS 7

Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G

Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.84" Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels Pixel Density 410 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7

Media Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES

Camera Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 64MP Selfie Camera Features HDR

Software Operating System ANDROID 12

Hardware Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888 GPU G58 MC3 RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

Connectivity Bluetooth YES v52 Wi-fi YES USB YES