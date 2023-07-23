“Adieu to all the birds”: Elon Musk looking to change Twitter logo

Elon Musk said the logo for Twitter will be changed.

The logo may go live tomorrow.

Twitter has 200 million daily active users.

Twitter chairman Elon Musk revealed that they are changing the logo of the social media platform, which means they will say goodbye to the old bird logo.

Musk tweeted: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” indicating that he was seeking to alter Twitter’s logo.

The billionaire owner added in a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (04:06 GMT) on Sunday: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk withheld any additional information.

Twitter rival Threads losing users?

As per a US local news magazine, it was revealed that Twitter rival Threads by Meta is losing its active users per day.

According to the report, Threads’ total active users declined by 70% to 13 million after peaking in the first week of July. While on the other hand, Twitter has a daily active user count of 200 million.

It will be too soon to count out the Threads as the developer has some exciting features lined up that can excite people to use the social media app more interactively.

