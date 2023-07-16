AI is impacting jobs across all industries, What next?

AI’s rise in the entertainment industry sparks job security concerns and industry-supported strikes.

Industry leaders stress the risks of generative AI and call for regulations.

AI poses a potential threat to jobs in creative industries such as filmmaking, acting, and writing.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the tech industry has now reached the entertainment sector, causing concern over job security and leading to strikes supported by prominent industry players.

Throughout this year, industry leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have highlighted the potential risks associated with the emergence of generative AI. They have stressed the need for regulatory measures to govern the use of this cutting-edge technology.

According to Euro News, hundreds of industry leaders, including Altman, signed a letter in May that warned that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war”.

Furthermore, numerous tech company executives have attributed the recent wave of layoffs to the implementation of AI technology.

According to The News, Chegg, an education technology company, announced the termination of 80 employees, amounting to 4% of its workforce. The company stated that this move aimed to strengthen its position for executing its AI strategy and generating sustainable value for students and investors.

In April, file-storage service Dropbox announced a workforce reduction of 16% and attributed the decision to the integration of AI technology.

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston stated in a communication to his employees regarding the job cuts that AI has garnered significant attention worldwide in recent months, leading to an expanded market for their next-generation AI-powered products beyond expectations.

“Our next stage of growth requires a different mix of skill sets, particularly in AI and early-stage product development.”

Recent news has brought attention to the potential threat of AI to jobs within the creative industries, including filmmaking, acting, writing, and other artistic fields.

Following the emergence of AI in the industry, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild—AAmerican Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have staged ongoing protests, advocating for stringent regulations on the technology and improved compensation for actors and other workers in the industry, as reported by Reuters.