Android 14 ready for final release after Beta 4 rollout

Google has released the fourth beta of Android 14, bringing more improvements and bug fixes to the upcoming operating system.

This beta marks the second “Platform Stable” release, indicating that the developer APIs and app-facing behaviors are now finalized and will remain unchanged for the official release, which is expected to arrive soon.

While Google has not provided a specific release date for the final version of Android 14, previous patterns suggest that it may be launched in August.

Google’s timeline also hints at an August release, but the company has not officially confirmed this.

The latest beta, Beta 4, is likely the last one before the final release. Google has not explicitly stated that the final version is next, possibly leaving room to address any major issues that may arise.

Advertisement

In case significant problems are found with Beta 4, Google may release a Beta 4.1 or a similar update.

For those already enrolled in Google’s Android Beta program, the Beta 4 update will be delivered over-the-air to eligible Pixel devices. If your device is not enrolled but you wish to participate, you can enroll by following the instructions provided by Google.

After enrolling, it may take a few minutes to a few hours before you receive the latest beta build as a software update.

Android 14 promises to bring exciting new features and enhancements to the Android ecosystem, and users eagerly anticipate its official release in the near future.

Also Read Android 14 is developing new settings for all of your regional preferences Google is developing new settings for Android 14 that allow users to...