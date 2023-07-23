Android 14 to enable satellite connectivity for emergency SMS

Google is working on a satellite messaging feature for Android 14.

The feature will first be made available to Samsung and Pixel phones.

The Pixel 8 phones are rumored to have Google’s custom Tensor G3 chipset.

Android 14 will offer satellite messaging, following Apple’s lead in its latest iPhones. Samsung is also set to introduce its satellite messaging solution soon.

Google aims to introduce satellite SMS support for all Android 14 phones, as long as they have the necessary hardware requirements. This move will allow everyone to utilize this innovative feature.

Following the initial release, the feature will be first made available to Samsung and Pixel phones before eventually expanding to other Android devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra has already tested satellite calling previously, making this development unsurprising.

The exact scope of Android 14’s satellite messaging feature is currently uncertain. Additionally, as Android phones are manufactured by different OEMs, there may be cases where some manufacturers choose not to implement satellite messaging, even if they are running the latest Android version.

Android 14 is expected to be officially released soon, likely alongside Google’s next-generation Pixel phones, anticipated to be launched in October this year.

The upcoming Google Pixel 8 phones are rumored to come equipped with Google’s custom Tensor G3 chipset, supplied by TSMC instead of Samsung as in previous versions.

