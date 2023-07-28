Android unknown tracker alerts strengthen digital privacy, security

In today’s digital age, safeguarding privacy has become a top priority, and Android is at the forefront of addressing this concern with its groundbreaking unknown tracker alerts.

Announced at I/O 2023, this feature is a game-changer for Android 6.0 and later versions, revolutionizing Bluetooth tracking on Android devices.

With unknown tracker alerts, Android users now receive automatic notifications when an unknown Bluetooth tracker, disconnected from its owner, is detected moving with them. Initially compatible with Apple AirTags, this feature will gradually expand to include other tracking tags.

The notification not only informs users about the tracker but also provides a detailed map displaying the tracker’s journey alongside the user. Furthermore, an option to ‘Play sound’ enables locating the tracker discreetly, offering an added layer of security.

Upon receiving an alert, users can access more information about the unknown tracker and take appropriate action.

By bringing the device closer to the phone, users may reveal the tracker’s serial number or even the owner’s details.

Additionally, the feature provides guidance on disabling the Bluetooth tracker entirely, preventing the owner from receiving further location updates.

Android users are not just limited to waiting for alerts. The manual scan feature allows them to proactively scan for trackers separated from their owners.

A simple 30-second procedure through ‘Settings → Safety & emergency → Unknown tracker alerts → Scan Now’ provides a list of nearby trackers within 10 seconds.

These Unknown Tracker Alerts embody Android’s unwavering commitment to user safety, emphasizing a collaborative approach involving feedback from users, privacy groups, and device manufacturers.

At the same event, I/O 2023 also unveiled the upcoming ‘Find My Device’ network rollout, which is currently on hold until Apple implements sufficient protections for iOS.

Once launched, this network will assist in locating missing belongings using new third-party Bluetooth tracker tags.