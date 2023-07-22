Apple 15 pro max Price in Pakistan & Specs (Expected)

Apple will soon reveal the iPhone 15 series, which will include the top-tier model called the 15 Pro Max, serving as the flagship of the lineup.

LG Display is having problems with its screen manufacturing, which is similar to an issue Apple faced with some Apple Watch models in the past.

The screens for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, made by LG, are facing reliability problems when being fused with the metal shell. To address this, Apple is trying to modify the design of the LG displays so that they can pass the necessary tests. Additionally, Apple plans to use Samsung-made displays for assembly as an alternative.

As a result of these reported issues, the availability of both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is expected to be limited when they launch, with the Pro Max being harder to get compared to the Pro model.

An earlier report indicated a possible delay in the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, but a new source suggests that a shortage of displays is the cause of the limited availability at launch. Regardless, the display issues are clearly affecting Apple’s launch plans for the new iPhones.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be around 499,999 PKR.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions 160. 6 x 77.6 x 7. 9 mm Weight 230 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh

