Apple 15 pro max Price in Pakistan & Specs (Expected)

Apple will soon reveal the iPhone 15 series, which will include the top-tier model called the 15 Pro Max, serving as the flagship of the lineup.
LG Display is having problems with its screen manufacturing, which is similar to an issue Apple faced with some Apple Watch models in the past.
The screens for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, made by LG, are facing reliability problems when being fused with the metal shell. To address this, Apple is trying to modify the design of the LG displays so that they can pass the necessary tests. Additionally, Apple plans to use Samsung-made displays for assembly as an alternative.
As a result of these reported issues, the availability of both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is expected to be limited when they launch, with the Pro Max being harder to get compared to the Pro model.
An earlier report indicated a possible delay in the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, but a new source suggests that a shortage of displays is the cause of the limited availability at launch. Regardless, the display issues are clearly affecting Apple’s launch plans for the new iPhones.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan is expected to be around 499,999 PKR.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|230 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
