Renowned Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new report confirming previous rumors about Apple’s plan to launch a sequel to the original Apple Watch Ultra later this year.

Kuo’s report confirms previous rumors and suggests that the new wearable will be launched in the second half of the year, possibly alongside the new iPhones in September or at a separate event in October.

What makes this upcoming Apple Watch Ultra sequel particularly interesting is the incorporation of 3D-printed parts.

Apple is actively embracing 3D printing technology and plans to use it for manufacturing “some of the titanium mechanical parts” of the device.

While certain components will still require traditional CNC processes, integrating 3D printing into the production process will significantly reduce production times and costs.

Kuo further reveals that Apple has partnered with 3D printer suppliers Farsoon and BLT, while IPG Photonics will exclusively supply the laser components necessary for the printing process.

If the introduction of 3D printing into the production of the Apple Watch Ultra proves successful, Apple is expected to expand its usage to other products in the future.