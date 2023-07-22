Advertisement
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Apple iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset.
  • The phone is powered by a 3110 mAh battery.
  • The iPhone 11 has a dual-camera system on the rear.
Apple iPhone 11 is now currently available on the market. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with a resolution of 828 x 1792 pixels.

The display is protected by scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating, which makes it resistant to fingerprints and smudges.

Under the hood, the iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which is the fastest chip in a smartphone.

The A13 Bionic chip uses machine learning and real-time processing to deliver fast and efficient performance, making the iPhone 11 a great device for multitasking and running demanding applications.

The iPhone 11 comes with a dual-camera system that consists of a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera system supports a range of features, including Night mode, Smart HDR, and recording at 60 fps.

On the front of the device, you’ll find a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that supports Face ID.

The phone is powered by a 3110 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,899/-

Apple iPhone 11 specifications

BUILDOSIOS 13
Dimensions150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORChipsetApple A13 (7 nm+)
DISPLAYTechnologyLiquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra Features625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MEMORYBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh
Talktimeup to 17 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

