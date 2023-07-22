Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & Specs

Apple iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset.

The phone is powered by a 3110 mAh battery.

The iPhone 11 has a dual-camera system on the rear.

Apple iPhone 11 is now currently available on the market. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with a resolution of 828 x 1792 pixels.

The display is protected by scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating, which makes it resistant to fingerprints and smudges.

Under the hood, the iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which is the fastest chip in a smartphone.

The A13 Bionic chip uses machine learning and real-time processing to deliver fast and efficient performance, making the iPhone 11 a great device for multitasking and running demanding applications.

The iPhone 11 comes with a dual-camera system that consists of a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera system supports a range of features, including Night mode, Smart HDR, and recording at 60 fps.

On the front of the device, you’ll find a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that supports Face ID.

Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,899/- Apple iPhone 11 specifications BUILD OS IOS 13 Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR Chipset Apple A13 (7 nm+) DISPLAY Technology Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features 625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing MEMORY Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera , HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps , Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/ dial , Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh Talktime up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

