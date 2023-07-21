Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a Super Retina XDR OLED display.

The smartphone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The device includes a 12-megapixel primary camera.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is one of the most well-known and high-end smartphones in the Apple iPhone 12 series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a Super Retina XDR display with a 6.1-inch OLED panel and a HD+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels that delivers vibrant colors and exceptional contrast.

The smartphone has a sleek and elegant design, featuring a Ceramic Shield front cover that provides four times better drop performance. It comes in four stunning colors: Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue.

The device is powered by Apple’s own A14 Bionic chipset, which offers unparalleled speed and efficiency. It can handle the most demanding tasks with ease, making multitasking a breeze.

The phone comes with 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest iOS 14, which gives the best user experience.

The iPhone 12 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. With a triple 12-megapixel camera system (Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto), the phone takes photography and videography to the next level. It features Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, and Dolby Vision HDR recording for exceptional image and video quality.

The front-facing camera of the phone is 12 megapixels as well. A 2815 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 15 W of wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 220,899.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 14.1 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh Standby up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”