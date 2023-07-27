Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Dubai July 2023

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro has an A16 Bionic (5 nm) chipset.

The smartphone has a Super Retina XDR OLED, 120 Hz display.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 265 GB of storage space.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro comes in various storage configurations, providing consumers with the flexibility to choose the one that suits their requirements and budget. As of its release, the pricing details for each variant are as follows:

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro has a 5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 120 Hz display with HDR10 support, providing a smooth and responsive visual experience. With a FHD+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, the screen delivers stunning visuals and vibrant colors, making it ideal for multimedia consumption, gaming, and professional tasks.

The smartphone is equipped with Apple’s own A15 Bionic chipset, ensuring seamless performance and efficient multitasking. Combined with the 6 GB of RAM, it delivers smooth app navigation and swift execution of tasks.

With 256 GB of internal storage, the device has ample space for storing files, photos, and applications. It also supports iCloud for seamless data backup and synchronization across devices.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro comes equipped with a triple-camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. With enhanced low-light capabilities and AI-driven photography features, users can capture stunning photos and videos in various conditions.

The iPhone 13 Pro runs on iOS 16.5, Apple’s latest operating system, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and services.

The smartphone is equipped with a high-capacity battery of 3.095 mAh that provides extended usage on a single charge. Additionally, it supports fast charging and wireless charging, offering convenience and efficiency for users.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Dubai

Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Dubai is around AED. 4,619

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm Weight 204 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite , Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3095 mAh Standby up to 22 hrs, ( multimedia ) Musicplay up to 75 hrs – Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”