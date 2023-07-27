Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Dubai July 2023

Samsung One UI 6.0 beta to launch on August 2 with Android 14
Samsung Germany's customer support confirms One UI 6.0 beta for the Galaxy...
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro comes in various storage configurations, providing consumers with the flexibility to choose the one that suits their requirements and budget. As of its release, the pricing details for each variant are as follows:
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro has a 5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 120 Hz display with HDR10 support, providing a smooth and responsive visual experience. With a FHD+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, the screen delivers stunning visuals and vibrant colors, making it ideal for multimedia consumption, gaming, and professional tasks.
The smartphone is equipped with Apple’s own A15 Bionic chipset, ensuring seamless performance and efficient multitasking. Combined with the 6 GB of RAM, it delivers smooth app navigation and swift execution of tasks.
With 256 GB of internal storage, the device has ample space for storing files, photos, and applications. It also supports iCloud for seamless data backup and synchronization across devices.
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro comes equipped with a triple-camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. With enhanced low-light capabilities and AI-driven photography features, users can capture stunning photos and videos in various conditions.
The iPhone 13 Pro runs on iOS 16.5, Apple’s latest operating system, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and services.
The smartphone is equipped with a high-capacity battery of 3.095 mAh that provides extended usage on a single charge. Additionally, it supports fast charging and wireless charging, offering convenience and efficiency for users.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro price in Dubai is around AED. 4,619
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|204 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3095 mAh
|Standby
|up to 22 hrs, (multimedia)
|Musicplay
|up to 75 hrs
|– Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.