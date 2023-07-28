Apple iPhone 14: Crash Detection Rescues Driver in Remote Accident

Severe car accident on Mt. Wilson Road in Los Angeles County.

Driver’s iPhone 14 with Crash Detection automatically dialed 9-1-1 and transmitted GPS coordinates.

Montrose Search and Rescue team located and saved the driver’s life swiftly.

In Los Angeles County on a Friday night, a severe car accident occurred on Mt. Wilson Road when the driver lost control and veered off a cliff, plunging almost 400 feet. Despite being injured and bleeding, the driver received no immediate assistance as there were no witnesses to the crash, and they were unable to call for help.

Fortunately, the driver was carrying an iPhone 14, equipped with a special feature known as Crash Detection. This innovative technology sensed the impact and automatically dialed 9-1-1 to request emergency aid. Additionally, the phone transmitted the GPS coordinates to the rescue team. Despite the lack of cellular service in the remote location, the iPhone utilized satellite communication to forward a text message with crucial details about the accident to the Apple Communications Center.

Thanks to the prompt alert triggered by the iPhone’s Crash Detection, the Montrose Search and Rescue team could swiftly locate the driver and save their life. Given the precarious position of the heavily damaged car, concealed amidst trees at the bottom of the cliff, finding the driver without the automatic call would have been considerably more challenging and time-consuming. This real-life incident serves as a poignant reminder of the vital role that advanced smartphone technology can play in preserving lives.

