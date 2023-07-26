Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Dubai July 2023

Vivo V23 price in Dubai July 2023
The tech world is abuzz with excitement as Apple, the iconic smartphone manufacturer, has officially announced the launch of its much-anticipated flagship device, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. With a promise to redefine the smartphone experience, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is all set to captivate tech enthusiasts in Dubai and beyond with its groundbreaking features and top-of-the-line specifications.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max features an elegant and sleek design that exudes sophistication. The phone boasts premium build quality, with a stainless-steel frame and a ceramic back, providing both durability and a luxurious feel. The centerpiece of this device is undoubtedly its stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. With a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels, it delivers breathtaking visuals, vibrant colors, and deep blacks, making it a treat for multimedia consumption and gaming.
Powering the smartphone, the latest A15 Bionic chip, which is a powerhouse of a chipset, is engineered to deliver unparalleled performance while being energy-efficient, ensuring that the device can handle the most demanding tasks without compromising on battery life. Additionally, the phone comes with 6GB of RAM, making multitasking a breeze and enabling swift app launches.
Photography enthusiasts in Dubai will be thrilled with the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera capabilities. It comes equipped with a state-of-the-art triple-camera system, including a 108 MP wide sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. These cutting-edge sensors, combined with Apple’s advanced computational photography features, ensure that every shot taken with the iPhone 14 Pro Max is nothing short of exceptional. The phone also supports 8K video recording, allowing users to unleash their creativity and capture professional-grade videos.
Apple has always been at the forefront of prioritizing user security and privacy, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is no exception. The device features advanced facial recognition technology through Face ID, ensuring that your personal data remains safe and accessible only to you.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max packs a robust battery that can easily keep up with your daily tasks. Whether you’re browsing the web, streaming videos, or playing games, this device has you covered. Moreover, with Apple’s optimized power management, you can expect improved battery life compared to previous models. And when it’s time to recharge, the iPhone 14 Pro Max supports fast charging, allowing you to get back to using your phone quickly.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price is Dubai is AED 4,599.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh)
|– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
