Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Dubai July 2023

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic chipset.

The smartphone has a Super Retina XDR OLED, 120 Hz display.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

The tech world is abuzz with excitement as Apple, the iconic smartphone manufacturer, has officially announced the launch of its much-anticipated flagship device, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. With a promise to redefine the smartphone experience, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is all set to captivate tech enthusiasts in Dubai and beyond with its groundbreaking features and top-of-the-line specifications.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features an elegant and sleek design that exudes sophistication. The phone boasts premium build quality, with a stainless-steel frame and a ceramic back, providing both durability and a luxurious feel. The centerpiece of this device is undoubtedly its stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. With a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels, it delivers breathtaking visuals, vibrant colors, and deep blacks, making it a treat for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Powering the smartphone, the latest A15 Bionic chip, which is a powerhouse of a chipset, is engineered to deliver unparalleled performance while being energy-efficient, ensuring that the device can handle the most demanding tasks without compromising on battery life. Additionally, the phone comes with 6GB of RAM, making multitasking a breeze and enabling swift app launches.

Photography enthusiasts in Dubai will be thrilled with the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera capabilities. It comes equipped with a state-of-the-art triple-camera system, including a 108 MP wide sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. These cutting-edge sensors, combined with Apple’s advanced computational photography features, ensure that every shot taken with the iPhone 14 Pro Max is nothing short of exceptional. The phone also supports 8K video recording, allowing users to unleash their creativity and capture professional-grade videos.

Apple has always been at the forefront of prioritizing user security and privacy, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is no exception. The device features advanced facial recognition technology through Face ID, ensuring that your personal data remains safe and accessible only to you.

Also Read Vivo V23 price in Dubai July 2023 The Vivo V23 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The iPhone 14 Pro Max packs a robust battery that can easily keep up with your daily tasks. Whether you’re browsing the web, streaming videos, or playing games, this device has you covered. Moreover, with Apple’s optimized power management, you can expect improved battery life compared to previous models. And when it’s time to recharge, the iPhone 14 Pro Max supports fast charging, allowing you to get back to using your phone quickly.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Dubai

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price is Dubai is AED 4,599.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 240 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard) Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB 1TB, Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, IIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4323 mAh, (16.68 Wh) – Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”