Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro has Apple’s own A16 Bionic chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.
Advertisement

The world-renowned tech giant, Apple Inc., has once again sent ripples of excitement across the global tech community with its latest announcement of the highly anticipated iPhone 14 Pro. As the news broke, all eyes turned towards Pakistan, eager to know the official pricing and specifications of this flagship device in the South Asian market.

The iPhone 14 Pro boasts a stunning design, following the classic Apple aesthetic while incorporating several improvements. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, ensuring buttery-smooth scrolling and an impressive 120 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone houses Apple‘s latest A16 Bionic chip, a marvel of engineering that promises unparalleled performance and energy efficiency. The 5-nanometer processor is equipped with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, delivering a 50% performance boost compared to its predecessor.

Apple has once again elevated smartphone photography with the iPhone 14 Pro. The device features a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. The new and improved Night mode, Deep Fusion technology, and Smart HDR 4 enable users to capture stunning photos even in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, the front-facing TrueDepth camera has been upgraded to 12 MP, offering superior selfies and enabling Face ID for secure biometric authentication.

Also Read

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan July 2023
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo V27e has a 6.62-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display. The smartphone...

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a larger battery of 3200 mAh that supports fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. Moreover, it offers 5G connectivity, ensuring lightning-fast data speeds and improved call quality.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 470,000.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro specifications

BuildOSIOS 16
Dimensions147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
Chipsetsearch Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPUsearch Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1179 x 2556 Pixels (~461 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesAlways-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), search Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh, 12.38 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story