Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The world-renowned tech giant, Apple Inc., has once again sent ripples of excitement across the global tech community with its latest announcement of the highly anticipated iPhone 14 Pro. As the news broke, all eyes turned towards Pakistan, eager to know the official pricing and specifications of this flagship device in the South Asian market.

The iPhone 14 Pro boasts a stunning design, following the classic Apple aesthetic while incorporating several improvements. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, ensuring buttery-smooth scrolling and an impressive 120 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone houses Apple‘s latest A16 Bionic chip, a marvel of engineering that promises unparalleled performance and energy efficiency. The 5-nanometer processor is equipped with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, delivering a 50% performance boost compared to its predecessor.

Apple has once again elevated smartphone photography with the iPhone 14 Pro. The device features a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. The new and improved Night mode, Deep Fusion technology, and Smart HDR 4 enable users to capture stunning photos even in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, the front-facing TrueDepth camera has been upgraded to 12 MP, offering superior selfies and enabling Face ID for secure biometric authentication.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a larger battery of 3200 mAh that supports fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. Moreover, it offers 5G connectivity, ensuring lightning-fast data speeds and improved call quality.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 470,000.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard) Chipset search Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) GPU search Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1179 x 2556 Pixels (~461 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), search Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh, 12.38 Wh) – Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”