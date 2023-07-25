Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan July 2023
The world-renowned tech giant, Apple Inc., has once again sent ripples of excitement across the global tech community with its latest announcement of the highly anticipated iPhone 14 Pro. As the news broke, all eyes turned towards Pakistan, eager to know the official pricing and specifications of this flagship device in the South Asian market.
The iPhone 14 Pro boasts a stunning design, following the classic Apple aesthetic while incorporating several improvements. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, ensuring buttery-smooth scrolling and an impressive 120 Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone houses Apple‘s latest A16 Bionic chip, a marvel of engineering that promises unparalleled performance and energy efficiency. The 5-nanometer processor is equipped with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, delivering a 50% performance boost compared to its predecessor.
Apple has once again elevated smartphone photography with the iPhone 14 Pro. The device features a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. The new and improved Night mode, Deep Fusion technology, and Smart HDR 4 enable users to capture stunning photos even in challenging lighting conditions. Additionally, the front-facing TrueDepth camera has been upgraded to 12 MP, offering superior selfies and enabling Face ID for secure biometric authentication.
The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a larger battery of 3200 mAh that supports fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. Moreover, it offers 5G connectivity, ensuring lightning-fast data speeds and improved call quality.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 470,000.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|206 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
|Chipset
|A16 Bionic (4 nm) Apple
|GPU
|GPU (5-core graphics) Apple
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1179 x 2556 Pixels (~461 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Apple
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh, 12.38 Wh)
|– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
