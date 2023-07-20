Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most well-known and high-end smartphones in the iPhone 14 series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, FHD+ display with ProMotion technology. The adoption of ProMotion is set to bring a smoother 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring a more fluid and responsive user experience.
The smartphone is powered by Apple’s next-generation A16 Bionic chipset. Built on a cutting-edge 5nm process, this chipset delivers unmatched performance and energy efficiency.
The iPhone 14 Pro is available in multiple storage configurations, starting at 128GB and going up to 256GB and 512GB. The higher storage options cater to users who require ample space for their multimedia and app collections.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 12 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
Some extra premium features included in the phone’s main camera are dual-pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), and 4K video recording.
The phone comes in three great colors: Space Black, Silver, Gold, and deep purple. A 3200 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of wireless charging support.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 470,000.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|206 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
|Chipset
|A16 Bionic (4 nm) Apple
|GPU
|GPU (5-core graphics) Apple
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1179 x 2556 Pixels (~461 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Apple
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh, 12.38 Wh)
|– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
