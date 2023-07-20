Advertisement
Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro has Apple’s own A16 Bionic chipset.
  • The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most well-known and high-end smartphones in the iPhone 14 series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, FHD+ display with ProMotion technology. The adoption of ProMotion is set to bring a smoother 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring a more fluid and responsive user experience.

The smartphone is powered by Apple’s next-generation A16 Bionic chipset. Built on a cutting-edge 5nm process, this chipset delivers unmatched performance and energy efficiency.

The iPhone 14 Pro is available in multiple storage configurations, starting at 128GB and going up to 256GB and 512GB. The higher storage options cater to users who require ample space for their multimedia and app collections.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 12 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

Some extra premium features included in the phone’s main camera are dual-pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), and 4K video recording.

The phone comes in three great colors: Space Black, Silver, Gold, and deep purple. A 3200 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of wireless charging support.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 470,000.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro specifications

BuildOSIOS 16
Dimensions147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
Chipsetsearch Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPUsearch Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1179 x 2556 Pixels (~461 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesAlways-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), search Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh, 12.38 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


