Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro has Apple’s own A16 Bionic chipset.

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most well-known and high-end smartphones in the iPhone 14 series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, FHD+ display with ProMotion technology. The adoption of ProMotion is set to bring a smoother 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring a more fluid and responsive user experience.

The smartphone is powered by Apple’s next-generation A16 Bionic chipset. Built on a cutting-edge 5nm process, this chipset delivers unmatched performance and energy efficiency.

The iPhone 14 Pro is available in multiple storage configurations, starting at 128GB and going up to 256GB and 512GB. The higher storage options cater to users who require ample space for their multimedia and app collections.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 12 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

Some extra premium features included in the phone’s main camera are dual-pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), and 4K video recording.

The phone comes in three great colors: Space Black, Silver, Gold, and deep purple. A 3200 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of wireless charging support.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 14 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 470,000.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard) Chipset search Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) GPU search Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1179 x 2556 Pixels (~461 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR ( photo /panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), search Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh, 12.38 Wh) – Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

