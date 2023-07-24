Apple iPhone 15 is Coming with these Amazng Features

An exciting leaked picture of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models has created a buzz in the tech community. The photo, shared by well-known tech leaker Ice Universe, reveals the screen glass and protectors for the new iPhone lineup.

The Pro models are especially eye-catching with their incredibly slim bezels, which could make them the iPhones with the least noticeable borders so far.

Rumors from Ice Universe suggest that the bezels on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro could be incredibly slim, measuring just 1.55mm. This would break the previous record set by Xiaomi 13, which had bezels of 1.81mm. If these leaks are true, the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro would be about 20% thinner than those on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and 30% thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro. This could potentially set a new standard for the screen-to-body ratio, meaning the phone’s display would take up a larger portion of the front surface.

The leaked information also confirms previous claims made by display analyst Ross Young that iPhone 15 models would feature the Dynamic Island design, introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models. This design change could enhance the overall user experience.

Although the iPhone 15 range has faced criticism for being “too mediocre,” there are still significant upgrades in the iPhone 15 Pro models. These upgrades include an upgraded UWB to work with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro, a super strong titanium chassis (potentially lightweight), a next-gen 3nm A17 chipset, and Apple’s first periscopic optical zoom lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be based on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max designs, with the Dynamic Island design, A16 chipset, and a 48-megapixel primary camera. They will also have USB-C support.

While the iPhone 15 Pro models may have higher prices, the standard models will likely be more affordable for consumers.

It’s essential to keep in mind that leaked information and rumors can change until Apple officially reveals the iPhone 15 lineup. Tech enthusiasts and Apple fans will eagerly wait for the official announcement to see what the latest iPhones will offer.

