Apple iPhone 15 is set to introduce stacked battery technology

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 lineup, set to be released in a few months, is rumored to bring a notable enhancement inspired by electric vehicles (EVs): stacked battery technology.

A Twitter user named RGcloudS has recently shared these rumors, suggesting that the new iPhone series will adopt this innovative battery design, allowing for increased capacity while maintaining the device’s physical dimensions.

Stacked batteries, commonly found in EVs, involve layers of components arranged in a laminated manner. This arrangement optimizes space utilization, enabling higher battery capacity within the same form factor.

By incorporating this technology, Apple aims to overcome previous limitations and potentially improve the battery life and performance of their devices.

The leak also hints at charging speeds, indicating that the wired charging capability could reach 40W, while MagSafe wireless charging might support up to 20W. Additionally, a new protocol and power chip are expected to facilitate these faster-charging capabilities.

If these rumors turn out to be true, the implementation of stacked battery technology would be a significant milestone for the iPhone 15 range, benefiting all models rather than being limited to the Pro variants.

As the anticipated September launch approaches, excitement builds for further updates and confirmation of these exciting battery improvements.