Apple iPhone 15 lineup rumored to get improved battery capacity

Rumors from China suggest that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 lineup will feature significant improvements in battery capacity. According to an alleged insider at a Foxconn factory, all four models will see an increase in battery size compared to their predecessors.

The rumored battery capacities for the iPhone 15 models are as follows: the iPhone 15 with 3,877 mAh, the iPhone 15 Plus with 4,912 mAh, the iPhone 15 Pro with 3,650 mAh, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 4,852 mAh.

In comparison, the iPhone 14 lineup had lower battery capacities.

If these rumors hold true, it would mark a significant step forward for Apple’s devices in terms of battery life.

The reported battery sizes would be the largest ever seen in an iPhone, and when combined with Apple’s optimised in-house designed chips, the overall battery performance is expected to be outstanding.

Advertisement

Another rumor suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will come with a base storage option of 256GB, doubling the current 128GB offering. This would further differentiate the Pro models from the non-Pro variants, which are rumored to retain the 128GB base storage.

In line with these battery and storage upgrades, previous rumors have indicated that the iPhone 15 series may be slightly thicker than their predecessors to accommodate the larger batteries. This seems logical considering the need for more power capacity.

Also Read Apple’s Upcoming AirPods Pro To Include Hearing Test And More Apple is working on the new AirPods Pro, expected to launch alongside...