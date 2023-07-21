Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max may be hard to find at launch

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may be in short supply at launch due to screen issues.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will face limited availability at launch in September due to screen manufacturing issues at LG Display, according to a recent report.

The issues with screen manufacturing at LG Display are related to the use of a new process to reduce bezel size, similar to a problem Apple encountered with certain Apple Watch models in the past.

The displays for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max produced by LG are experiencing reliability issues during the fusion process with the metal shell. Apple is working to modify the design of LG displays to pass the tests while also having Samsung-made displays available for assembly.

Due to the reported issues, the availability of both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is expected to be limited at launch, with the Pro Max being the most challenging to obtain, followed by the Pro.

An earlier report indicated a possible delay in the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, but a new source suggests that a shortage of displays is the cause of the limited availability at launch. Regardless, the display issues are clearly affecting Apple’s launch plans for the new iPhones.

