Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Features

Apple is anticipated to commence large-scale manufacturing of its iPhone 15 series in August, as indicated by Jeff Pu, a researcher at Haitong International Tech. The analyst suggests that the company is progressing well and aims to produce 84 million units by the conclusion of 2023.

This figure reflects a 12% increase compared to the number of iPhone 14 devices manufactured during the corresponding period last year.

Apple is anticipated to provide the 15 Pro Max with unique features that won't be found in the 15 Pro, as per Pu. It is expected that the Max variant will be equipped with a periscope lens for its telephoto camera, allowing for an extended range of optical zoom capabilities. Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is expected to be around 499,999 PKR. Apple iphone 15 Pro Max Specs: Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions 160.6 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 230 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 128/256/512 GB /1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP (wide), 12 MP (telephoto), 12 MP 16mm (ultra wide), LED Flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh