Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan ‘Leaked’

iPhone 15 Pro Max to be most expensive iPhone released by Apple.

Price increases due to strategy of widening gap between Pro and non-Pro models.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to feature enhancements like titanium chassis and upgraded chipset.

Advertisement

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 lineup is generating consensus on its major upgrades, but pricing remains a topic of contention. A leaked report from influential tech analyst reveals that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the most expensive iPhone ever released by Apple. While the exact price is not specified, rumors suggest potential price increases of up to $200 for iPhone 15 Pro models. This would result in higher price tiers for the iPhone 15 Pro Max across various storage options.

These price increases reflect broader inflation trends and Apple’s strategy of widening the gap between its Pro and non-Pro devices. The adoption of a leaked titanium chassis and exclusive features like the periscopic optical zoom lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max contribute to the higher pricing. The analyst has also indicated that the average selling price for the next-gen iPhones will rise, further aligning with report.

In addition to pricing, he mentioned that mass production of the iPhone 15 range is expected to begin in August, with a projected production volume of 84 million units throughout 2023. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, however, have received criticism for offering relatively modest upgrades compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with similarities in design and the use of the A16 chipset and 48-megapixel primary camera.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature notable enhancements such as a titanium chassis, slim bezels, upgraded UWB (Ultra-Wideband), a next-generation 3nm A17 chipset, and a customizable solid-state Action button replacing the mute switch. Additionally, all iPhone 15 models will adopt USB-C connectivity.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

iPhone 15 Pro Max – 128GB price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 454,244/-



Advertisement

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in USA

iPhone 15 Pro Max – 256GB price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 489,213/-iPhone 15 Pro Max – 512GB price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 559,150/-iPhone 15 Pro Max – 1TB: price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 629,088/-

iPhone 15 Pro Max – 128GB price is $1,299/-

iPhone 15 Pro Max – 256GB price is $1,399/-



Advertisement

iPhone 15 Pro Max – 512GB price is $1,599/-iPhone 15 Pro Max – 1TB: price is $1,799/-

Despite concerns about the level of upgrades and increased prices, historical trends suggest that consumer demand for iPhones remains strong. Similar criticisms were made about the iPhone 14 range last year, yet the devices sold well. It is anticipated that the combination of modest upgrades and higher prices may not deter potential upgraders, although Apple’s ambitions for 2024 remain to be seen.

Also Read Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to be more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan. iPhone 15 Pro Max...