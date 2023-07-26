Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Dubai July 2023

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro has an A16 Bionic chipset.

The smartphone has a Super Retina XDR OLED FHD+ display.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space.

The anticipation is over for tech enthusiasts in Dubai, as Apple, the iconic smartphone manufacturer, has officially unveiled its latest flagship device, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Packed with cutting-edge features and innovative advancements, the iPhone 15 Pro promises to redefine the smartphone experience and captivate users across the country with its impressive specifications and sleek design.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro boasts an exquisite design, reflecting Apple’s commitment to elegance and sophistication. With a sleek aluminum frame and a ceramic back, the device exudes a premium feel while offering robust durability. The centerpiece of the iPhone 15 Pro is its stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. With 1080 x 2400 pixels, it delivers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and exceptional brightness, making every visual experience immersive and captivating.

The smartphone is powered by Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chipset, which sets new benchmarks in smartphone performance. With its advanced neural engine and GPU, the A16 Bionic delivers unparalleled processing power, efficiency, and AI capabilities. Coupled with 8GB of RAM, the iPhone 15 Pro offers seamless multitasking, faster app launches, and incredible gaming performance.

Photography enthusiasts are in for a treat with the iPhone 15 Pro‘s revolutionary camera system. Equipped with a groundbreaking quad-camera setup, it features an impressive 108 MP wide sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 12 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a LiDAR scanner. This cutting-edge combination enables users to capture professional-quality photos and videos, even in challenging lighting conditions. The device’s enhanced computational photography features ensure every shot is precise, detailed, and stunning.

As with every Apple device, security and privacy are top priorities. The iPhone 15 Pro features Face ID technology, which uses facial recognition for secure authentication. With the iPhone 15 Pro, users can be confident that their personal data and information remain protected.

The iPhone 15 Pro packs a robust battery that ensures all-day usage on a single charge. Apple’s energy optimization technologies and efficient hardware work together to enhance battery life further. Moreover, the device supports fast charging, enabling users to recharge their phones quickly and get back to their daily activities.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Dubai

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Dubai starts from around AED 3,229.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU 3.46Ghz Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP + 12 MP, LED Flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast battery charging

