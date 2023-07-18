Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

iPhone 16 Pro Max rumored to include a super-telephoto camera
Apple enthusiasts in Pakistan are eagerly anticipating the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro. As the release date draws near, rumors and leaks have started to surface regarding its price and specifications. Let’s dive into the details.
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to come with a plethora of impressive features and specifications, showcasing Apple’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Here are the rumored specifications:
The device is rumored to boast a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant colors, deep blacks, and exceptional clarity. The display is expected to support a high refresh rate, providing a smooth and immersive user experience.
Powering the iPhone 15 Pro will likely be Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip, promising unparalleled performance and efficiency. The A15 Bionic is expected to deliver faster speeds, enhanced graphics, and improved AI capabilities, taking the smartphone experience to new heights.
Apple has always been at the forefront of smartphone photography, and the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to continue this legacy. Reports suggest that the device will feature a sophisticated camera system with advanced sensor technology and image processing capabilities. While exact details are scarce, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to offer significant improvements in low-light photography, zoom capabilities, and overall image quality.
The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to support 5G connectivity, enabling users to experience ultra-fast download and browsing speeds. As for the battery, Apple is expected to incorporate a larger battery to provide all-day usage on a single charge. Furthermore, the device is likely to support fast charging and possibly even reverse wireless charging.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 474,000.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~416 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP+ T0F, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
