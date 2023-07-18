Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to have a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a high refresh rate.
  • The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to boast an advanced camera system with powerful image processing capabilities.
  • The phone is likely to support 5G connectivity and have a larger battery with fast charging support.
Apple enthusiasts in Pakistan are eagerly anticipating the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro. As the release date draws near, rumors and leaks have started to surface regarding its price and specifications. Let’s dive into the details.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to come with a plethora of impressive features and specifications, showcasing Apple’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Here are the rumored specifications:

The device is rumored to boast a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant colors, deep blacks, and exceptional clarity. The display is expected to support a high refresh rate, providing a smooth and immersive user experience.

Powering the iPhone 15 Pro will likely be Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip, promising unparalleled performance and efficiency. The A15 Bionic is expected to deliver faster speeds, enhanced graphics, and improved AI capabilities, taking the smartphone experience to new heights.

Apple has always been at the forefront of smartphone photography, and the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to continue this legacy. Reports suggest that the device will feature a sophisticated camera system with advanced sensor technology and image processing capabilities. While exact details are scarce, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to offer significant improvements in low-light photography, zoom capabilities, and overall image quality.

The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to support 5G connectivity, enabling users to experience ultra-fast download and browsing speeds. As for the battery, Apple is expected to incorporate a larger battery to provide all-day usage on a single charge. Furthermore, the device is likely to support fast charging and possibly even reverse wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 474,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro specifications

BuildOSIOS 16
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~416 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP+ T0F, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

