Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Apple enthusiasts in Pakistan are eagerly anticipating the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro. As the release date draws near, rumors and leaks have started to surface regarding its price and specifications. Let’s dive into the details.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to come with a plethora of impressive features and specifications, showcasing Apple’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Here are the rumored specifications:

The device is rumored to boast a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant colors, deep blacks, and exceptional clarity. The display is expected to support a high refresh rate, providing a smooth and immersive user experience.

Powering the iPhone 15 Pro will likely be Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip, promising unparalleled performance and efficiency. The A15 Bionic is expected to deliver faster speeds, enhanced graphics, and improved AI capabilities, taking the smartphone experience to new heights.

Apple has always been at the forefront of smartphone photography, and the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to continue this legacy. Reports suggest that the device will feature a sophisticated camera system with advanced sensor technology and image processing capabilities. While exact details are scarce, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to offer significant improvements in low-light photography, zoom capabilities, and overall image quality.

The iPhone 15 Pro is likely to support 5G connectivity, enabling users to experience ultra-fast download and browsing speeds. As for the battery, Apple is expected to incorporate a larger battery to provide all-day usage on a single charge. Furthermore, the device is likely to support fast charging and possibly even reverse wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 474,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~416 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP+ 12 MP+ T0F, LED Flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast battery charging

