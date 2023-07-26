Apple iPhone 15 release date in Pakistan & expected Price

The release of the iPhone 15 series, which was expected to happen in early September as usual, might be postponed to October, according to a reliable industry source. There’s also a leak that could explain the reason behind the delay.

In a research note shared with Barrons, Wamsi Mohan, a global securities analyst at Bank of America, revealed that after conducting channel checks in Apple’s supply chain, he expects the iPhone 15 release date to be in the fourth quarter, spanning from October to December.

Sometimes, iPhones are released later than planned. This happened with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 14 Plus, which were delayed because of pandemic lockdowns in China. The iPhone X was also delayed for two months in 2017 because Apple decided to change its design. However, these delays were not caused by a single issue, which is usually fixed during the early manufacturing process.

iPhone 15 Release date in Pakistan

The wait is finally over for Apple fans in Pakistan! The long-awaited iPhone 15 is set to be released in November 2023 (expected). Although the exact price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 512GB storage is not known yet, it is expected to be more expensive than the basic model.

Apple iPhone 15 Price in Pakistan [Expected]

The phone is rumored to come with single color option of blue and a price of around Rs. 399,999 (Expected).

Apple iPhone 15 features

The Apple iPhone 15, which is yet to be released. However, It will include 6.06-inch screen and 8GB of RAM.

The Apple iPhone 15 is rumored to have three cameras on the back. One of them is the main camera whose specifications are not specified yet, and the second one is a 48-megapixel camera.

Apple has admitted it must comply with EU law and ditch its proprietary Lighting port in favor of a USB-C connector.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max came with an exciting feature called “Dynamic Island,” but the standard iPhone 14 and Plus model did not have it and stuck with the old design of the “notch.” However, there are rumors suggesting that all iPhone 15 models will come with the newer pill-shaped hole and Dynamic Island experience.

The iPhone 15 Pro might even have an even more advanced version with under-display Face ID sensors and a smaller camera cutout, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation on that.

The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will come with significant upgrades, including a faster A17 chip, a strong titanium frame, a solid-state Action button, and improved UWB technology. They will also have slim bezels. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will mostly have the same design and features as the previous iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. However, all the new iPhones will use USB-C instead of Lightning for charging.

