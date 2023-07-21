Apple is Developing ChatGPT and Google Bard Rival ‘Apple GPT’

Advertisement Apple is making its own artificial-intelligence tools to compete with the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Advertisement

It likely means CEO Tim Cook is ready to compete head-to-head with the two giants that have so far pulled out ahead in the new AI wars.

However, they are calling it “Ajax” and using it to build large language models like ChatGPT and Bard. The company is also testing a chatbot called “Apple GPT.” The news caused Apple’s stock prices to reach the highest point ever.

Apple has added AI to products like Siri and Apple Photos. Now, they have a new virtual assistant that can summarize text and answer questions, similar to Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

This internal virtual assistant project is going well, and Apple plans to make a big announcement about its AI-related advancements next year.

