Apple may take significant step by incorporating AI into iPhone 15

The upcoming iPhone 15 is anticipated to bring significant advancements in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in the Health app.

According to industry analyst Dan Ives, Apple is poised to adopt a more aggressive approach toward AI technology, and the iPhone 15 will be at the forefront of this movement.

While Apple already employs AI in various areas such as Siri and image processing, it has fallen behind competitors like the Google Pixel 7, which prioritizes AI processing at its core.

Given that the iPhone 15 is expected to be primarily a hardware upgrade, a software update with a focus on AI appears to be a plausible direction for Apple.

Ives suggests that AI integration could greatly enhance the iOS Health app by providing personalized recommendations for workouts, meal plans, and exercise routines based on data collected from users, such as heart rate and sleep patterns.

Moreover, AI could potentially analyze speech or text messages to monitor a person’s mood, although this feature might raise privacy concerns.

Given the increasing prominence of AI-driven technologies, exemplified by chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard, Apple’s emphasis on AI in its future endeavors appears justified.

While Siri currently lags behind competitors like Google Assistant in terms of intelligence, Apple can concentrate on improving specific apps and services, such as the Health app, to gradually incorporate AI features that feel natural and unobtrusive.

As the Apple September Event draws near, where the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be unveiled, we won’t have to wait much longer to witness how AI integration unfolds in Apple’s latest devices.