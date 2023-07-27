Apple Reportedly Price hikes for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

Recently, there have been multiple rumors about Apple increasing the price of its most expensive iPhone. The latest report now reveals a specific number for the price hike.

According to Barclays analyst Tim Long, cited by Apple Hub, the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will have the same price. The iPhone 15 Pro might be $100 more expensive, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have a price increase of $100 or $200.

The price hike goes along with Apple’s inside logic that the upcoming 15 series will have the same demand as the current 14 series, meaning it expects the Pros to outsell the vanillas. So Apple is betting that people will still buy 85 million iPhone 15s in 2023 with the majority of those being the Pro and Pro Max, and at a higher price too.

The price increase is expected for potential buyers in the US. However, it is likely to be even higher in Europe and India, where iPhones have traditionally been more expensive. For instance, in Europe, the iPhone 14 Pro costs €300 more than in the US, and the Pro Max is €350 more. This price hike could make the iPhones very expensive in those regions.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.