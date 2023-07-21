Apple to pull iMessage, FaceTime from UK over notorious law

Apple could withdraw FaceTime and iMessage from the UK due to a proposed surveillance law.

The UK government can collect internet browsing data from citizens, but secrecy obscures requests and usage.

Apple views the proposals as a major threat to data security and privacy, affecting both UK users and people globally.

Apple has threatened to withdraw FaceTime and iMessage services from the UK if the government proceeds with amendments to surveillance laws that would require significant privacy and security changes.

The warning from the tech giant comes in response to the UK government’s plan to update the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) enacted in 2016 under the Parliament Act. The proposed amendments to the Investigatory Powers Act would give the British Home Office the authority to compel tech companies to disable their security features, including end-to-end encryption, without any public disclosure.

Additionally, the act permits companies to retain internet browsing records and conduct bulk collection of personal data from UK users. However, there is limited information available about the number of such requests and their compliance due to the secrecy surrounding the demands.

Currently, the process includes independent oversight through a review process, and tech companies can appeal before complying with the requests. However, the suggested amendments to the act would require companies to immediately disable security features without informing the public.

The UK government has started an eight-week consultation process on the proposed change, allowing input from professional bodies, academia, interest groups, and the public. Meanwhile, Apple has submitted a nine-page document criticizing the amendments.

The consumer tech giant is against several aspects of the proposed act, particularly the requirement to inform the Home Office about security feature changes before release and the potential global impact on companies based outside the UK.

They have also raised objections to immediately complying with the UK government’s requests to disable or block features without review or an appeals process. The company led by Tim Cook argues that implementing certain requested feature changes would require a software update, which could potentially compromise public knowledge.

Apple sees the proposals as a significant threat to data security and privacy, impacting not only UK users but people worldwide. They are unwilling to compromise product security for users in one country and have threatened to remove services like FaceTime and iMessage if the amendments are approved in the UK.

Apple and Signal are both opposed to a clause in the act that would allow the government to require technology for scanning encrypted messaging apps and services for CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material). Signal has even threatened to exit the UK because of this concern.

