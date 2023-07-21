Apple to Soon Launch Apple GPT to Rival ChatGPT and Bard AI

Apple is reportedly venturing into the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Apple is reportedly venturing into the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with offerings akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, causing its shares to surge up to 2% and reach a record high, as per news.

The tech giant has devised its own framework, called “Ajax,” to create large language models (LLMs) and is currently testing a chatbot that some engineers internally refer to as “Apple GPT.” This information comes from sources familiar with the matter.

Unlike other tech giants such as Alphabet and Microsoft, which have embraced AI and incorporated it boldly, Apple has taken a more reserved approach and has not made any major moves in the AI space. In fact, the company did not even mention the term “AI” during its developer conference in June.

Nonetheless, Apple has subtly integrated advanced AI features into some of its products, including Apple Photos, on-device texting, and the recently launched mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro. Despite these efforts, analysts believe that Apple lags behind its competitors in adopting this transformative technology.

Apple’s well-known voice assistant, Siri, has also faced stagnation over the years, further highlighting the company’s need to catch up in the AI domain.

John Giannandrea, Apple’s head of machine learning and AI, along with Craig Federighi, the company’s top software engineering executive, are leading the latest AI initiative involving several teams within Apple.

The new virtual assistant developed by Apple can summarize text and answer questions based on its training data. It is currently being used internally for product prototyping and is described by employees as essentially replicating features seen in Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing AI. The tool functions as a web application.

While Apple does not have a specific plan yet for the AI tools it is developing, the company aims to make a significant AI-related announcement in the coming year, according to the report.

