Edition: English
Edition: English

Apple's M3 Macs are launching in October with enhanced power

Apple's M3 Macs are launching in October with enhanced power

Apple is said to be preparing for the release of its first line of Mac computers powered by the M3 chip in October, as per information from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This upcoming lineup is expected to include the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, all featuring Apple’s latest silicon technology.

Gurman suggests that the M3-powered Macs will be announced after Apple’s September event, which is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra.

However, the higher-end MacBook Pro models and desktop computers are likely to receive their next iterations at a later time, potentially in the first half of 2024.

Gurman speculates that the new M3 chips will bring improvements to the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro, with the possibility of more M3-powered Apple products in the future.

Although the M3 chip is rumored to offer increased power compared to devices using TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology, it’s important to note that current M2 Apple devices are still highly capable.

As the launch of the M3-powered Macs approaches, consumers will need to decide whether to go for an M2 MacBook now or wait for the improved M3 models.

