Apple’s Upcoming AirPods Pro To Include Hearing Test And More

Apple is working on the new AirPods Pro, expected to launch alongside the iPhone 15 this fall. They may come with a USB-C charging case and high-end features, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple is also developing a hearing test feature to detect potential hearing issues.

The new hearing test function, which will be included alongside other AirPods capabilities in iOS 17, will “play different tones and sounds to allow the AirPods to determine how well a person’s hearing is.”

Apple is making strides in the health monitoring arena with its future AirPods. They are developing sensors that can measure body temperature from the ear canal, which is more accurate than traditional methods like the wrist. This technology is already being used in the Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra models during sleep tracking.

Furthermore, Apple is considering positioning AirPods as a hearing aid alternative. They are exploring features like Conversation Boost and Live Listen, although regulatory approval is pending.

With the FDA’s relaxed rules on hearing aid purchases, Apple sees an opportunity to hire engineers from established hearing aid manufacturers and tap into this expanding market.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case is expected to be released later this year. It remains uncertain if there will be any other hardware changes for the AirPods Pro in 2023.