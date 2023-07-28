Artifact, the news app created by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, has introduced an exciting new feature: AI-powered text-to-speech.

In collaboration with Speechify, users can now have news articles read aloud to them in various voices, including those of celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The app offers over 30 English voices to choose from, and you can adjust the reading speed up to 4.5 times faster.

To activate the text-to-speech player, simply tap the “play” icon located on the bottom bar while reading an article.

Also Read Instagram co-founders launch ‘Artifact’ news app Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom has launched a text-based version of TikTok Called...

Advertisement

The audio will continue playing even if you navigate to other parts of the app or exit it entirely.

Currently available on iOS, the text-to-speech feature will soon be accessible on Android as well.

While the AI voices might not be indistinguishable from real ones, they still provide a practical way to listen to text articles.

Artifact initially launched in January and has since received several updates.

The app leverages artificial intelligence for other functions as well, such as article summarization and rewriting clickbait headlines.

With this new addition, Artifact aims to make consuming news more accessible and convenient for its users, providing an innovative way to stay informed on the go.

Advertisement