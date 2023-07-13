BMW Art Car is iX1 electric crossover design by German Artist

BMW has a rich history of creating remarkable art cars, and their latest addition, the iX1, marks a new chapter in this tradition. While previous art cars were predominantly performance and sports models, the iX1 is a small electric crossover that represents BMW’s shift towards electric mobility.

Unveiled over a year ago, the iX1 showcases a sleek design and offers customers the option of a dual-motor electric powertrain, generating 313 horsepower and 364 pound-feet of torque. With its 64.7 kilowatt-hour battery, the iX1 can travel up to 272 miles on a single charge.

Although it won’t be available in the United States, customers in other regions can experience the innovative features of this electric crossover.

What sets the iX1 apart is its significance as a collaboration between BMW and the Stadel Museum, one of Germany’s most prestigious art institutions.

Celebrating this long-term partnership, the design of the iX1 was entrusted to artist Marc Brandenburg, who ingeniously incorporated elements of time, space, and speed into the vehicle’s aesthetics.

While the iX1 is the first crossover art car in BMW’s history, it is considered more of a design exercise than a fully-fledged member of the art car lineup. This collaboration symbolizes the brand’s commitment to artistic expression and innovation.

Currently exhibited at the Stadel Museum in Frankfurt, Germany, the iX1 represents a fusion of automotive engineering and artistic vision.

Since the inception of the art car project in 1975, BMW has produced a total of 19 art cars in collaboration with various artists.

Looking ahead, the next addition to this iconic series is scheduled for release next year, with Ethiopian painter Julie Mehretu taking the artistic reins.

The iX1 exemplifies BMW’s dedication to pushing boundaries, combining cutting-edge electric technology with artistic creativity. As the automotive industry evolves, BMW continues to embrace new possibilities, demonstrating that innovation can be found where art and mobility intersect.