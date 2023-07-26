Cabines approves new bill for Personal Data Protection

The Federal Cabinet has approved the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023.

The bill aims to safeguard users’ personal data and information.

The bill will then be presented to Parliament for scrutiny and approval.

As per the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Federal Cabinet has given preliminary approval to the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, following the ministry’s recommendation. In a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the bill was approved.

The main objective of this bill is to guarantee the security of users’ personal information and data, ensuring that various institutions and companies handle it responsibly. The bill will prohibit the sharing of user information with any company, individual, or government agency without their explicit permission.

Under the law, the MoITT will establish a National Commission for Personal Data Protection (NCPDP) to safeguard consumers’ private information and address grievances. The NCPDP will function as a civil court for these matters.

Following the in-principle approval by the Federal Cabinet, the Personal Data Protection Bill will be forwarded to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs (CCLC) according to the established rules. Once the CCLC reviews and approves it, the bill will return to the Cabinet.

After receiving final approval from the Federal Cabinet, the Bill will be presented in Parliament. It will undergo scrutiny and approval processes in both the National Assembly and the Senate. Once approved by both houses of Parliament, the bill will become law and take effect immediately.

