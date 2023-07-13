Can Google’s Bard surpass OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the EU, Brazil?

Google releases AI chatbot Bard in the EU and Brazil, entering an “AI race” against OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Google emphasizes incorporating user feedback and prioritizing privacy and data protection as it expands.

Elon Musk launches xAI, a separate AI company, with the intention of benefiting businesses like Twitter.

Google has unveiled its AI chatbot named Bard in the European Union (EU), Brazil, and other nations, in a direct challenge to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The launch of ChatGPT sparked an “AI race,” and now Google aims to compete with its own AI technology.

Google unveiled Bard in February but postponed its release in the European Union (EU) due to the EU’s intention to regulate AI. The concerns revolve around the fast-paced advancement of AI technology, leading to the decision to delay Bard’s launch in the EU.

In a bid to catch up with its competitor, Microsoft, the US giant has been making significant efforts to incorporate ChatGPT-like capabilities into a range of products, including the Bing search engine. The race between the two companies has intensified as they strive to integrate the powerful features of ChatGPT into their respective offerings.

According to a blog post by Bard’s product lead, Jack Krawczyk, and vice president, Amarnag Subramanya, Bard is now accessible in most parts of the world and supports the most commonly spoken languages.

“As part of our bold and responsible approach to AI, we’ve proactively engaged with experts, policymakers, and privacy regulators on this expansion,” they added.