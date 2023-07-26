ChatGPT is Now Officially Available for Android users

The initial release is targeted at users in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil.

Google's Bard AI operates solely through a web interface, without a dedicated app.

Apple is currently conducting internal tests on a chatbot of its own.

The Android version of ChatGPT is now available on the Google Play Store, following the earlier release of the free iOS app for iPhones and iPads a few months ago.

According to a company tweet, the initial release of the app is targeted at users in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. More countries will have access in a later phase, following a gradual release strategy similar to what was done with the iOS version. As a result, the app is not yet available in Pakistan and several other regions.

Last week, we reported that the release of the Android application was imminent, as data from Sensor Tower and Similarweb showed reduced web traffic and app installations during June.

ChatGPT was experiencing a remarkable surge in popularity until the launch of Threads. Now, it remains uncertain whether its momentum will be sustained or if it has already reached its peak.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, also powering the Bing AI chatbot, has been available on Android for a while. In contrast, Google’s Bard AI operates solely through a web interface, without a dedicated app.

While many tech companies are releasing mobile apps integrated with AI features, Apple has not yet introduced its own chatbot. However, a recent Bloomberg article indicates that the company is currently conducting internal tests on a chatbot of its own.

