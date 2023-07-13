China successfully launches the world’s first space rocket powered by methane fuel

Chinese company successfully launches world’s first methane-liquid oxygen rocket into orbit.

Rocket named Zhuque-2 took off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

China takes lead over US rivals in developing carrier vehicles powered by methane.

A Chinese company achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday by successfully launching the world’s first methane-liquid oxygen rocket into orbit, surpassing competition from the United States in the development of advanced space launch vehicles.

Named Zhuque-2, the rocket was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 9 am (0100 GMT). State media reported that the launch went as planned and the rocket completed its flight successfully.

This launch was the second attempt by LandSpace, a Beijing-based company involved in China’s commercial launch industry, to launch the Zhuque-2. Their first attempt in December was not successful.

China’s successful launch of the Zhuque-2 rocket puts it ahead of its US counterparts, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, in the race to develop methane-powered carrier vehicles. Methane is considered a cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective propellant option for reusable rockets.

