Comparing Realme Narzo 50 5G vs Infinix Note 12 5G

Articles
Realme Narzo 50 5G vs Infinix Note 12 5G compare

Confused between the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 5G? Let’s determine which one is the best option for you. Let’s compare these two mobile phones based on various factors to help you make an informed decision.

Starting with the price, the Infinix Note 12 5G is priced at 53,999 Pakistani Rupees, while the Realme Narzo 50 5G comes in at 42,999 Pakistani Rupees.

In terms of body and display, the Infinix Note 12 5G has a 6.7-inch screen, whereas the Realme Narzo 50 5G sports a slightly smaller 6.6-inch screen.

For storage and performance, both devices offer 64 GB of built-in storage space. However, the Infinix Note 12 5G has 6 GB of RAM , while the Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with 4 GB of RAM.

Regarding connectivity, both phones support 5G networks, ensuring faster data speeds.

Moving on to the camera, the Infinix Note 12 5G boasts a 50 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup and a 16 MP f/2.0 front camera. The Realme Narzo 50 5G, on the other hand, offers a 40 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup and an 8 MP f/2.0 front camera.

Refer to the detailed specifications below for a thorough comparison between the two models.

Realme Narzo 50 vs Infinix Note 12

BuildOSAndroid 11 OSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
Weight194 g185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpeed Blue, Speed BlackJewel Blue, Force Black, Sunset Golden
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900		SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2Mali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, MultitouchAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)microSDXC (dedicated slot)
SMS
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED FlashTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/120fps)Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.016 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspotWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LEv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-GoUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Infrared
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-AGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Gyro, Compass, Proximity, FingerPrintAccelerometer, Gyro, Compass, Proximity, FingerPrint
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5HTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IMSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + DownloadableBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYesYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editorGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Talktime
– Fast charging 33W– Fast Charging 33W

In conclusion, both the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 5G offer competitive features at their respective price points. Analyze your priorities and preferences to determine which phone suits your needs best.

End of Article
