Comparing Realme Narzo 50 5G vs Infinix Note 12 5G

Confused between the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 5G? Let’s determine which one is the best option for you. Let’s compare these two mobile phones based on various factors to help you make an informed decision.
Starting with the price, the Infinix Note 12 5G is priced at 53,999 Pakistani Rupees, while the Realme Narzo 50 5G comes in at 42,999 Pakistani Rupees.
In terms of body and display, the Infinix Note 12 5G has a 6.7-inch screen, whereas the Realme Narzo 50 5G sports a slightly smaller 6.6-inch screen.
For storage and performance, both devices offer 64 GB of built-in storage space. However, the Infinix Note 12 5G has 6 GB of RAM , while the Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with 4 GB of RAM.
Regarding connectivity, both phones support 5G networks, ensuring faster data speeds.
Moving on to the camera, the Infinix Note 12 5G boasts a 50 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup and a 16 MP f/2.0 front camera. The Realme Narzo 50 5G, on the other hand, offers a 40 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup and an 8 MP f/2.0 front camera.
Refer to the detailed specifications below for a thorough comparison between the two models.
Realme Narzo 50 vs Infinix Note 12
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
|164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Speed Blue, Speed Black
|Jewel Blue, Force Black, Sunset Golden
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|1000 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|SMS
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/120fps)
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0
|16 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Infrared
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyro, Compass, Proximity, FingerPrint
|Accelerometer, Gyro, Compass, Proximity, FingerPrint
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|Talktime
|– Fast charging 33W
|– Fast Charging 33W
In conclusion, both the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 5G offer competitive features at their respective price points. Analyze your priorities and preferences to determine which phone suits your needs best.
