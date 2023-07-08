Comparing Realme Narzo 50 5G vs Infinix Note 12 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G vs Infinix Note 12 5G compare

Confused between the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 5G? Let’s determine which one is the best option for you. Let’s compare these two mobile phones based on various factors to help you make an informed decision.

Starting with the price, the Infinix Note 12 5G is priced at 53,999 Pakistani Rupees, while the Realme Narzo 50 5G comes in at 42,999 Pakistani Rupees.

In terms of body and display, the Infinix Note 12 5G has a 6.7-inch screen, whereas the Realme Narzo 50 5G sports a slightly smaller 6.6-inch screen.

For storage and performance, both devices offer 64 GB of built-in storage space. However, the Infinix Note 12 5G has 6 GB of RAM , while the Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with 4 GB of RAM.

Regarding connectivity, both phones support 5G networks, ensuring faster data speeds.

Moving on to the camera, the Infinix Note 12 5G boasts a 50 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup and a 16 MP f/2.0 front camera. The Realme Narzo 50 5G, on the other hand, offers a 40 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup and an 8 MP f/2.0 front camera.

Refer to the detailed specifications below for a thorough comparison between the two models.

Realme Narzo 50 vs Infinix Note 12

Build OS Android 11 OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 194 g 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Speed Blue, Speed Black Jewel Blue, Force Black, Sunset Golden Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz 1000 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) microSDXC (dedicated slot) SMS Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/120fps) Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Infrared Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Compass, Proximity, FingerPrint Accelerometer, Gyro, Compass, Proximity, FingerPrint Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh Talktime – Fast charging 33W – Fast Charging 33W

In conclusion, both the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 5G offer competitive features at their respective price points. Analyze your priorities and preferences to determine which phone suits your needs best.