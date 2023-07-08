Google has introduced new updates to personalize the Chrome browser on desktops, providing users with more customisation options than ever before. Let’s explore these features in detail.

Customise settings from the side panel

To begin customizing Chrome, simply open a new tab and click on the “Customise Chrome” icon located in the bottom-right corner. This action will open a side panel with various customization features.

As you experiment with different settings, colours, and themes, the side panel allows you to see real-time previews of how these changes will appear on your New Tab page.

The best part is that you don’t need to worry about saving your progress, as the side panel automatically remembers your edits.

Pick from unique images and categories for backgrounds

In terms of background images, Google offers an extensive collection across different categories, such as “Landscapes” and “Seascapes.” You can easily browse these categories from the side panel and select the perfect image to suit your taste.

Alternatively, you can enable the “Refresh daily” toggle to enjoy a rotating background from any theme collection.

Furthermore, users can customise their Chrome theme by selecting different colours. Once you choose a theme, the browser will automatically adjust its colour scheme accordingly.

If the default colour doesn’t match your preference, you can easily select a different one from the overview page.

Google also highlights special artist collections commissioned by various communities, including Asian and Pacific Islander, LGBTQ+, Latino, Black, and Native American artists. Keep an eye out for new artist collections that will be released throughout the year.

Mix and match colours to match your theme

With these latest updates, personalizing your Chrome browser has never been easier. Embrace the freedom to make Chrome truly yours by exploring the range of customization options available.

