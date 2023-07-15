Earn Money by Creating Content on Twitter

Twitter Introduces New Payment System for Content Creators.

Individuals must be subscribed to Twitter Blue or affiliated with verified organizations.

Elon Musk, announced that the initial round of payments will amount to $5 million.

Twitter has unveiled a fresh feature that rewards creators by sharing the advertising revenue generated from ads shown in response to their tweets.

To qualify for payments, individuals must be subscribed to Twitter Blue or affiliated with verified organizations. They also need to have garnered at least 5 million tweet impressions within the past three months and pass a human review based on Creator Monetization Standards. Maintaining a follower count of 10,000 or more and posting a minimum of 25 tweets in a 30-day period are additional requirements.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, announced that the initial round of payments will amount to $5 million and will accumulate from February onward. All payments will be processed through Stripe.

Content creators on Twitter are already earning significant amounts, with some receiving up to $25,000 or more. For instance, writer Brian Krassenstein disclosed that Twitter paid him a total of $24,305. He has a total of 750,000 followers.

More popular Twitter accounts, such as those in the ‘internet hall of fame,’ have managed to generate an impressive $107,274. This represents one of the highest payouts since the launch of Twitter’s ad revenue-sharing program.

The precise method used by Twitter to calculate the revenue shared with users or distribute it among eligible accounts remains unclear.

Twitter is leveraging ads placed in responses to tweets as a solution, given the challenge of determining which creators should be compensated for ads seen in the main feed—a dilemma similar to that faced by short video platforms like TikTok regarding revenue sharing.

Naturally, this arrangement incentivizes creators to encourage their audience to engage in discussions on their tweets. Ideally, this would foster healthy conversations. However, drawing from experiences on platforms like Facebook, it is often the more intense emotional reactions that drive the highest levels of engagement.

