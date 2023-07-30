Elon Musk announces further improvements to Twitter

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will soon only offer “dark mode” as the background option.

The change has been met with positive reactions from Twitter users, who have praised Musk for his decision.

This is just one of the many changes that Musk has made to Twitter since he acquired the company in April.

Advertisement

Shortly after Twitter CEO Elon Musk revealed his decision to rename the microblogging app “X” and remove the iconic blue bird logo, he also announced plans for a makeover of the entire social media platform.

On Thursday, Musk revealed his intention to alter the platform’s color scheme.

Normally, users have three background options on the platform: “Default” (white), “Dim” (gray), and “Lights out” (black).

Musk has disclosed that in the near future, the platform will exclusively offer “dark mode” as the background option.

“It’s better in every way,” Musk tweeted on Thursday morning.

Advertisement I like Black too but it won’t work good in the dark mode 👀 https://t.co/nMwEUY8efj — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 27, 2023

In response to a user’s question about whether Twitter‘s blue verification checkmark would be changed to a black-and-white one to match the new “X” logo, Musk made the remark about the platform’s color scheme.

The user asked, “Blue tick or Black tick?”

“I like black too, but it won’t work in the dark mode,” Musk replied.

Advertisement

Musk playfully hinted at the upcoming new design.

Many other social media platforms also offer “dark mode,” characterized by a dark gray background that is more comfortable for the eyes and can help conserve battery life on mobile devices.

The change received compliments from several Twitter users.

One user expressed, “Genius idea.”

Another user eagerly responded, “I can’t wait.”

The recent change is part of Musk’s ongoing rebranding of Twitter, signaling a potential shift away from its current ownership baggage and aiming to create an all-encompassing “everything app.”

Advertisement

Also Read WhatsApp introduces a ‘shortcut’ for adding participants to groups WhatsApp is launching a new feature to add participants to groups directly...

On Monday, Musk officially launched the new logo, removing the blue bird from the website and replacing it with a stylized “X” as part of his efforts to rebrand the microblogging platform.

In a post on Sunday, Musk shared his intention to change Twitter’s logo and conducted a poll among his millions of followers to gather their preferences for altering the site’s color scheme from blue to black.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.