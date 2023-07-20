Elon Musk is upbeat about progress of self-driving and robots

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, revealed new targets for the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) products. Among the ambitious goals are the development of self-driving software and the use of humanoid robots in factories.

While expressing optimism about these ventures, Musk also acknowledged his past optimism about similar pursuits.

Tesla is already in early discussions with a major automaker to license its full self-driving technology, a move that could have significant implications.

Elon Musk believes that once regulators approve self-driving capabilities, the value of Tesla vehicles will experience a historic surge.

The company’s foray into robotics could also prove fruitful. Tesla’s pilot phase for its robots has shown potential for use on factory floors, potentially starting as early as next year, although the current count stands at just 10 built robots.

Despite challenges such as rising interest rates and increased competition from other electric vehicle manufacturers, Tesla remains committed to expanding sales volume at the expense of profit margins.

Musk firmly believes that the long-term value of Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology will outweigh any short-term financial setbacks.

Given industry failures, Ark Invest’s Tasha Keeney noted on Twitter that the licensing news was not a surprise. “Autonomy is hard; it requires vast amounts of data, and I believe many automakers will fail to achieve it on their own.”

Despite showcasing significant progress in the beta version of FSD, with over 300 million miles completed,

Musk appears to be more cautious than usual about the company’s AI endeavors.

“People have sort of made fun of me and perhaps quite fairly have made fun of me; my predictions about achieving full self-driving have been optimistic in the past,” he stated.

“I’m the boy who cried FSD, but I think we’ll be better than humans by the end of this year,” he said. “I’ve been wrong in the past; I may be wrong this time.”