Elon Musk launches xAI company to rival ChatGPT

Elon Musk unveils a dedicated website for xAI, aiming to replace ChatGPT with his new technology.

Musk’s goal with xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe, reducing risks to humanity.

The xAI team includes experts from renowned institutions; Musk acquires 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs for training.

Elon Musk takes a significant step towards his goal of creating a “maximum truth-seeking AI” by aiming to replace ChatGPT with his new xAI technology.

Elon Musk, who previously integrated Twitter with his holding company X Corp. in April, has now unveiled a dedicated website for xAI. The website provides detailed information about the technology.

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe.”

It’s worth mentioning that Musk has adopted the X branding for his vision of an “everything app,” following a similar approach to Tencent’s WeChat.

In a special interview with Tucker Carlson in April 2023, Musk shared his AI vision. He aims to create a generative AI model that comprehends the fundamental nature of the universe, thereby minimizing the risk of it causing harm to humanity.

The xAI team consists of a diverse group of experts from renowned institutions, including DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto. Moreover, Musk, who leads Tesla and Twitter, has obtained around 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs to train a Large Language Model (LLM) that resembles OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In his pursuit to challenge the dominance of ChatGPT, Musk is entering the xAI venture and directly addressing Meta’s Threads, a Twitter-like product. He openly contemplates legal action, alleging that Meta recruited former Twitter employees to replicate the platform.

To legally validate the claim, Musk’s lawyers must prove two elements: that Meta explicitly informed the ex-Twitter employees about their recruitment for the purpose of replicating the platform and that Meta intentionally obtained Twitter’s trade secrets.

Adding to the complexity of the legal situation, Meta already holds a substantial collection of intellectual property related to social media that it has accumulated over the years.