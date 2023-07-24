Elon Musk plans to replace Twitter’s blue bird logo with an ‘X’

Elon Musk intends to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird logo with an “X,” marking a significant change following his $44 billion acquisition of the platform last year.

Twitter’s billionaire owner announced on Sunday through a series of posts that he plans to implement the logo change globally, possibly as early as Monday.

Musk tweeted: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

Musk shared a flickering “X” image and confirmed during a Twitter Spaces audio chat that the Twitter logo will indeed change. He expressed that this change “should have been done a long time ago”.

Since purchasing Twitter in October 2022, Musk has led the company through a turbulent period.

During his tenure, the company rebranded to X Corp, aligning with his ambition to develop a “super app” similar to China’s WeChat.

He stated in October that “buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, is widely known for its ventures in space exploration. Meanwhile, Musk’s journey in the online world began in 1999 with the founding of X.com, now known as PayPal, an online financial services company.

However, Musk’s foray into social media was not as successful. In 2022, he acquired Twitter for a staggering $44 billion, rebranding it as X Corp.

Since then, the platform has faced numerous technical issues and staff layoffs, leading to a decline in user and advertiser satisfaction.

To compound Twitter’s challenges, Musk introduced charges for previously free services, altered content moderation policies, and allowed the return of previously banned right-wing accounts.

Consequently, the platform lost around half of its advertising revenue under his leadership.

In response to the competition, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, launched Threads, a text-based platform.

However, it faced difficulties too, with users spending less time on the new app, according to market analysis firm Sensor Tower’s data.