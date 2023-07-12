Elon Musk reportedly used Tesla funds to build his own glass house

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tesla could potentially fund the construction of a glass house for its billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, in the Austin, Texas, area.

Following the allegations, an internal investigation was launched to determine if the company misappropriated millions of dollars for glass purchases. If proven true, this could indicate a transition towards a more extravagant lifestyle for the billionaire, Elon Musk, who has previously mentioned his preference for couch surfing.

According to undisclosed sources familiar with the matter, a project internally referred to as “Project 42” at Tesla involved the construction of a glass-walled structure. The project reportedly included design plans for a glass box with residential components such as bedrooms, bathrooms, and a kitchen, as reported by the Journal.

Concerns arose among some employees when an internal order for expensive specialized glass, amounting to millions of dollars, was placed within the company. The purpose behind this order raised questions, leading to an internal investigation to determine if there had been any improper utilization of company resources and to examine any potential involvement of Musk in such misallocation.

According to the report by the Journal, the undisclosed project was allegedly a residence intended for the Tesla CEO, situated near the company’s primary office in the Austin area.

Further design images revealed that the property was planned to include a waterfall integrated into the surrounding landscape. Additionally, the designs featured a futuristic pickup truck resembling Tesla’s Cybertruck.

The Journal has not disclosed the findings of the investigation, and it is unclear whether the ordered glass was actually received. The current status of Project 42 remains unknown.

Musk has not yet responded to an official request for comment on the matter.