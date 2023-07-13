Elon Musk reveals China’s interest in AI regulation framework

Elon Musk, the billionaire, said on Wednesday that he believes that China is interested in an international framework for artificial intelligence. He formed this opinion during his recent visit to China and the conversations he had there.

Musk shared his remarks during a Twitter Space event with two US congressmen, Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Mike Gallagher.

“China is definitely interested in working in a cooperative international framework for AI regulation,” Elon Musk explained. He mentioned advocating for AI regulations and oversight, including during his meetings in China.

Elon Musk recently launched his AI startup, xAI, while expressing concerns about the potential risks of artificial intelligence (AI) to society.

During his visit to China, where his Tesla factory is located, Musk met with government officials and discussed the need for AI regulations.

Advertisement

Also Read Elon Musk’s SpaceX is defeated by Chinese company Chinese upstart LandSpace Technology Corp. has overtaken Elon Musk's SpaceX in the...

He revealed that the Chinese government plans to initiate regulations in response to the growing popularity and investment in AI, particularly in generative AI that can create text and images.

This move aligns with the global trend of governments scrambling to develop guidelines for the responsible use of AI. The impact of generative AI has been compared to that of the internet, further emphasizing the importance of regulation.

As concerns about AI’s impact on civilization grow, regulators are working to strike a balance between innovation and ensuring the safe deployment of this emerging technology.